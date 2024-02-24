Perth weather issues: Is WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in danger of being cancelled?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is around the corner, and fans have been gathering in numbers in Perth, Australia, for the premium live event.

However, weather conditions in the region are predicted to be rainy, and it is already cloudy. The weather forecast suggests that there is an 80% chance of rain in Perth, Australia, reaching at least 5-10 mm of rain. The humidity for the day is expected to be 71%, and wind speed at the moment is 11 km/hr.

With that being said, WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 does not stand the risk of being completely canceled. If weather conditions become worse, WWE might delay it as the Stamford-based company did for WrestleMania 37, but it is highly unlikely that the entire event will be canceled.

Optus Stadium, however, has a retractable roof. So, if it does rain, the authorities can use the roof to ensure that the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 goes on without any time delay.

The entire group of contestants who are participating in the event has traveled to Perth, Australia, with several WWE staff. It does not make sense to cancel a mega event with such an investment, since it is the last stop in the Road to WrestleMania 40.

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm in Perth, Australia, which still is an hour away at the time of writing.

