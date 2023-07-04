Phase 4 of The Bloodline saga to start this Friday on WWE SmackDown? Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso may have to wait

The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline: Civil War match at Money in the Bank 2023. Following that, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions declared that they would be putting the Tribal Chief on trial in the "Tribal Court," which is set to take place this week on SmackDown.

However, this segment could turn into something big as WWE could throw a massive curveball at fans by having Solo Sikoa turn on Roman Reigns.

Given the Head of the Table was the one to eat the pin at MITB, The Enforcer could blame Reigns for their loss against The Usos. Solo could then betray the Tribal Chief, much to the shock of the WWE fans.

This potential angle would mark the beginning of phase four in The Bloodline saga, which could be centered around The Enforcer. Moreover, Solo's betrayal would plant the seeds of a potential match against the former Big Dog at SummerSlam 2023.

While Jey Uso is currently rumored to face Reigns at the Biggest WWE Party of the Summer, the company could save that clash for a later date.

Solo Sikoa has the potential to dethrone Roman Reigns

Apart from Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Bray Wyatt, Solo Sikoa is another name that has been speculated to potentially defeat Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Enforcer has been a force to reckon with inside the squared circle and has all the attributes to take down the Tribal Chief. Given how strong WWE has booked him since his debut, many believe that Solo could be the one to finally end Roman's dominant reign.

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer is among those names who second this idea. The wrestling legend believes that Solo could beat Reigns if WWE gives him the right push.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer shared his viewpoint:

"If Solo is the heater, everybody should be afraid to piss off the heater,” Dreamer said. “Just let him be him. Solo isn't there yet, but Solo will be ready. I have gone on record and said I don't know who is the person to defeat Roman Reigns, but what if it was Solo? I think WWE could get him this hot. Like Umaga, Umaga was so hot that if he would have turned babyface, the sky would have been the limit.”

Should Solo Sikoa turn on Roman Reigns, leading to a match at SummerSlam 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

