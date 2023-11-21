The wrestling world is rejoicing now that Randy Orton's WWE return has been announced. This mood was captured in the ring on RAW, as Cody Rhodes made the reveal. Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn were delighted, but Jey Uso wasn't. He remembers. He remembers very well.

The last time we saw Orton, he and Matt Riddle were being destroyed with chairs and steel steps, with The Bloodline standing tall. Roman Reigns led the way as Jimmy and Jey helped get rid of The Viper. The Usos had just won a Tag Team Title unification match against RK-Bro before proceeding to injure both members.

That is why he had a concerned look on his face when Randy Orton was announced for WarGames. Jey Uso has apologized to every top babyface on RAW, but he may not have the time to apologize to The Apex Predator before they team up at Survivor Series.

Uso might be anticipating an RKO from out of nowhere coming his way, so maybe he takes matters into his own hands. What if Jey turns heel on Orton?

It would likely happen after Survivor Series, as the former Bloodline member wouldn't want to betray the rest of their team against The Judgment Day. A superkick to Randy Orton on next week's WWE RAW could maintain Jey Uso's relationship with Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, at least in his eyes.

Drew McIntyre's arc on WWE RAW might make Jey Uso turn heel on Randy Orton

While Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn did, McIntyre hasn't forgiven Jey Uso for his dastardly actions as part of The Bloodline. This is why The Scottish Warrior turned heel and joined The Judgment Day's WarGames team as Main Event Jey continues his redemption arc.

The paranoia of potential revenge may trigger the former Bloodline member to attack Randy Orton before he strikes. It is a fascinating tale of the psychology of different main event stars who have been wronged by Roman Reigns and his stable. All of them are right in their own way.

RAW has greatly benefitted from this kind of storytelling, with things set to intensify further. A potential singles feud between Uso and Orton sounds exciting, while the other babyfaces move on from The Judgment Day saga.

