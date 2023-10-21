Popular duo to become champions after 1017 days by taking The Judgment Day's titles? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day regained the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the recent edition of WWE RAW. The villainous faction defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, ending their tag team title reign, which had barely lasted ten days.

Recently, there have been speculations about the split of the Undisputed Tag Team Titles in the company, which could lead to the Street Profits becoming Tag Team Champions once again after almost 1017 days.

The last time the Street Profits held the tag team gold was on January 8, 2021, when they lost the titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on an edition of the blue brand. However, the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins recently turned heel and joined Bobby Lashley to form a villainous faction on Friday Night SmackDown. The potential scenario that might unfold could be that Nick Aldis decides to split the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to have exclusive tag titles for SmackDown.

With The Judgment Day forcefully relinquishing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, this could lead to a tag team tournament on the blue brand, culminating in the Street Profits winning the vacant SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Moreover, considering the strong booking of the Street Profits and Lashley by the Stamford-based company, this scenario appears more likely.

With Ford and Dawkins winning the Tag Team Titles, WWE could elevate the SmackDown faction's position within the company and also help to make Bobby Lashley a singles champion again.

The Judgment Day's possible plans for Crown Jewel 2023

The upcoming Premium Live Event of the company is Crown Jewel 2023, which is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company has already announced some significant and high-profile matches for this Saudi Arabia show, including Rhea Ripley defending her Women's World Title in a Fatal-5 Way Match against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Regarding Dominik Mysterio, there is no indication for Dirty Dom to defend his NXT North American Championship at this event. However, Finn Balor and Damian Priest might defend their Tag Team Titles at Crown Jewel, which could be decided through a number one contender match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

There is also speculation regarding the potential involvement of The Judgment Day in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. The idea of Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract is also a possible scenario that could unfold at this event.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how The Judgment Day will be featured at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

