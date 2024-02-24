Popular faction to briefly reunite at Elimination Chamber? Analyzing why it could happen

The 2024 Elimination Chamber is expected to be an event filled with exciting matches and segments. From Rhea Ripley defending her title against Nia Jax, to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins featuring on The Grayson Waller Effect, and the two titular Chamber matches, fans feel the premium live event has been booked very well by Triple H.

However, apart from these matches and segments, the promotion could also have many surprises in store for the WWE Universe. One such surprise that could take place at the 2024 Elimination Chamber is the reunion of a popular faction. The popular faction in question once ruled WWE NXT, and the name of the faction is The Way.

Currently in Perth, Australia, Austin Theory was photographed with Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. This could indicate that the WWE Universe could see the trio reunite at the PLE. From 2020 to 2021, The Way was a formidable tag team on the developmental brand.

Apart from Theory, Hartwell, and LeRae, the faction also consisted of Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis. While the potential reunion of The Way is entirely speculative for now, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion goes ahead with a plan like this.

Absent WWE star comments on the Elimination Chamber Press Event

Before the Elimination Chamber could commence, WWE hosted a press event in Perth, Australia. This press event featured massive names like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair. Overall, the event too received a great response as the fans showed their support and were quite vocal.

This involvement from the fans was appreciated by WWE RAW Superstar Bronson Reed. On social media platform X, Reed was happy to see people from his country receive the WWE in a joyful manner. Reed urged the fans in Australia to keep the same energy and to show how the Aussies do it. The RAW Superstar wrote:

"Glad to see the fans at the #WWEChamber press event are being vocal. Keep doing that my people! Show them how aussies do it!"

Check out Bronson Reed's tweet about the Australian fans below:

Despite being Australian, Bronson Reed was apaprently snubbed from the Elimination Chamber card. However, it will be interesting to see if Reed makes a surprise appearance at the PLE. If something like this happens, Reed could receive a great reception from the crowd.