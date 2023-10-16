Popular faction to recruit two WWE stars ahead of massive WarGames match at Survivor Series? Exploring major potential match

Stable warfare is a common theme in WWE today. The Judgment Day and The Bloodline are constantly at war, be it with other groups, themselves, or even potentially with each other. It has become all too common in the promotion, especially on SmackDown.

Another example of faction warfare on the blue brand is the battle between the Latino World Order and Bobby Lashley's new group. Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford have been repeatedly assaulting members of the stable. The move may backfire, however, as the LWO now outnumbers Lashley's group by a considerable margin.

The Latino World Order has five male stars and Lashley's stable only has three. That could potentially change if the two groups end up clashing at Survivor Series, however. Bobby could recruit two new members to his group: Cedric Alexander and Odyssey Jones. This could lead to an epic WarGames Match.

Cedric Alexander would be an easy get for Lashley. They have been together in WWE in the past, as part of The Hurt Business. Cedric allegedly wanted to re-form the group in the past, so he'd likely have no issues joining this new faction.

Odyssey Jones is a wildcard selection, but it may be already in the cards. The big man was called up to WWE RAW during the 2023 Draft, but he's yet to officially debut. He has since been rumored to potentially join Lashley's stable. Jones and Alexander could round up the group with five members, which would be perfect for a WarGames clash.

Montez Ford has a big match on WWE SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown this past week was a big show. Triple H returned and announced Adam Pearce as the official General Manager of Monday Night RAW. Additionally, the debuting Nick Aldis now runs SmackDown.

One of Nick's first decisions as the new SmackDown General Manager was to put the Latino World Order's Santos Escobar in a match against Montez Ford. Escobar showed up practically demanding a match against either Ford, Dawkins, or Lashley, thanks to events that occurred earlier in the night and Aldis obliged.

Earlier in the show, the group of The Street Profits and Lashley brutally attacked Carlito backstage upon his return to WWE SmackDown. The trio were seemingly going to do even more damage, had it not been for Adam Pearce and various officials breaking things up.

The upcoming batte between Santos and Montez is certainly personal. What will these two up-and-coming stars do when they clash on SmackDown? For now, fans will have to wait to find out.