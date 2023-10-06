Popular faction to take out top star on Triple H's orders at WWE Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility

Triple H is presently WWE's Chief Content Officer, with little to no on-screen role in weekly WWE programming. However, that could change at WWE Fastlane 2023 during the LA Knight and John Cena vs. The Bloodline match.

The Game might resurrect The Authority and direct the newly created group of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits to screw over LA Knight in his bout against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

At this time, there are no concrete signs that WWE is constructing a feud between The King of Kings and LA Knight; therefore, this is mostly based on subtle and small cues dropped over the past few months.

A former associate of The Game, Kevin Nash, hinted at a potential conflict between Knight and Triple H. On his Kliq This podcast, Nash made some worrisome remarks about Knight. He said that The Game conveyed his dissatisfaction with Knight over a telephone conversation.

Nash's comments were most likely about an upcoming feud between Triple H's Authority and The Megastar. While Triple H is no longer able to participate in the ring, that doesn't mean he can't be the authority figure in a rivalry with Knight.

A potential feud between The Authority and LA Knight might aid the company's efforts to make Knight an even bigger name. Let's keep our eyes open when LA Knight steps into the ring alongside John Cena on October 7.

What information did Kevin Nash share about Triple H on his podcast?

LA Knight's meteoric rise in WWE has been spectacular this year, receiving tremendous attention and support from fans who are ready to see him become a main eventer.

Recently, Knight got the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who claimed that Knight is a replica of The Rock. The 20-year veteran fired back at Nash by referencing a grammatical error that Nash made during his time with WCW.

The former WWE champion reacted by disclosing information about The Megastar that he claims he acquired from Triple H. Here's what he said:

"I call Triple H. 'Paul, what's the deal?' Early, it said negotiations were going great and then it seemed like there was a hitch. Paul told me, 'I don't understand. This kid...' 'Kid? This guy is my age. Are you more worried about the fact that his fan appeal will recede faster than his hairline?' Unless you're just a knob gobbler, there is no way you would pick those sunglasses as something to wear. Paul said, 'We're so far apart that the only way I'll sign this guy is as a nostalgia act.' 'Like me, a legends deal?' 'Yeah, he's doing their sh*t. I can't give him the same pay as guys going out there doing original sh*t.'" [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen whether the heat between Knight and Nash is genuine or if everything is being done to promote a feud between them.

Do you think the match at Fastlane will see outside interference from The Authority? Sound off in the comments section below.

