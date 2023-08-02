Popular name to interfere in a WWE match for the first time at SummerSlam 2023? Top star could be in trouble

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will take place on Saturday, August 5, in Detroit, Michigan. The show's match card is stacked with numerous high-profile matches, including Logan Paul vs. Ricochet.

Paul and Ricochet have been at odds since Money in the Bank 2023. They previously engaged in a high-risk spot at this year's Royal Rumble show. In recent weeks, both stars have delivered some entertaining segments on the red brand, capturing the fans' attention.

At SummerSlam 2023, popular WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin will likely be at ringside. Considering she is Ricochet's real-life fiancé, Irvin can distract The Maverick during their match, enabling The Highlight of the Night to pick up the victory.

Logan Paul dragged Samantha Irvin into his feud with Ricochet on this week's episode of RAW. The Maverick claimed Irvin would announce him as the victor following his match with the former Intercontinental Champion. Ricochet was displeased by Paul's comments and could need his real-life partner's assistance at SummerSlam.

If the RAW ring announcer helps Ricochet at The Biggest Party of the Summer, it could mark her first official involvement in a main roster feud. Moreover, it could lead to yet another loss for Paul at a major premium live event.

Wrestling veteran believes Logan Paul is helping Ricochet before WWE SummerSlam

When Logan Paul kicked off the July 31, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, he was met with loud boos from the audience. Ricochet eventually interrupted Paul, garnering a massive pop from fans in the arena.

Former WWE employee Vince Russo believes Ricochet was receiving the fans' support because of The Maverick's impressive work as a heel. Here's what the wrestling veteran said about the feud on Legion of RAW:

"Bro, you know what's funny? Logan Paul is getting Ricochet over. Without a shadow of a doubt. They would not be responding to Ricochet at all if they did not hate Logan Paul so much."

Logan Paul and Ricochet have impressed viewers with their remarkable in-ring chemistry at numerous premium live events. At Money in the Bank 2023, they executed a modified version of the Spanish Fly move during the men's ladder match.

It will be interesting to see if Paul and Ricochet continue to amaze fans with their high-risk moves when they lock horns on Saturday.

