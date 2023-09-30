Popular SmackDown Superstar to appear on NXT? Analyzing the clues so far 

In recent times, NXT has witnessed several superstars from the main roster compete on the brand. While Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship on the Tuesday night show, Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch are the current NXT North American and Women's Champions respectively.

WWE's use of massive names on the former black and gold brand aligns with the reports that suggest the Stamford-based promotion wants the show to be equal to RAW and SmackDown. Hence, it won't be a surprise to see WWE add more star power to NXT.

Based on recent developments, a popular face from SmackDown might soon appear on NXT. The star in question is Austin Theory. On this week's SmackDown, Theory faced Cameron Grimes. However, what happened before and after Theory's victory was worth noting.

Expand Tweet

The two-time United States Champion got into a verbal confrontation with Dragon Lee, who was ringside. While the confrontation did not lead to something massive presently, it does suggest Theory could soon appear on NXT to confront Lee. Given the masked superstar coming to SmackDown is unlikely for now, Theory's move to the former black and gold brand seems possible.

NXT Superstar Dragon Lee to play a pivotal role at No Mercy

Currently, it seems Dragon Lee is receiving quite a push in WWE. Last week on RAW, Lee faced Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship. While the 28-year-old lost the match against The Judgment Day member, it was certainly good exposure for the luchador.

Later, on the former black and gold brand, it was announced Trick Williams would replace Mustafa Ali to challenge for Dominik's North American Championship at No Mercy 2023. However, that wasn't the only change. Dragon Lee also was added to the match between the duo as a special guest referee.

Naturally, Lee will have a massive role to play at the event. While the luchador is known to be fair and just, it will be interesting to see if he lets his loss against Dominik affect his decisions inside the ring as a referee. However, regardless of what he does, Lee's push seems inevitable.

Given Lee appeared on all three shows this week, it seems WWE has something major planned for the 28-year-old. While Lee will be expected to continue his feud with Dominik Mysterio in some manner, it will be interesting to see if the former Ring of Honor and NJPW star will be able to win his first singles title in WWE.