Popular star to become a 4-time world champion at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 could see the 3-time WWE Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, dethrone Iyo Sky for the title. Sky currently holds the SmackDown women's division firmly in her grasp.

Iyo Sky was successful in acquiring the Women's Money in the Bank contract earlier this year. She strategically preserved the contract until the right time, eventually redeeming it at SummerSlam 2023. SKY executed her plan by ambushing an already wounded Bianca Belair, who had just claimed the championship by triumphing over Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

The EST had taken a break following SummerSlam and has now made a comeback on Friday Night SmackDown. Since her return, she has been engaged in a rivalry with Damage CTRL. However, her recent defeat against Sky at Crown Jewel, with the assistance of Kairi Sane, has left unresolved issues between them.

Considering their unfinished business, it is likely that they will cross paths once again, possibly at the Royal Rumble 2024 event. However, the likelihood of Bianca Belair overthrowing Sky isn't a certainty, as WWE appears to be steering towards a storyline involving Sky and Bayley.

Bayley's association with Iyo Sky has encountered difficulties since May this year. The Role Model initially assumed the role of the faction's leader, but her position has become marginalized ever since Asuka and Kairi Sane became part of the group.

The hostility between them could intensify, potentially resulting in Bayley leaving the group. This could lead to an anticipated clash between Bayley and Sky at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, and the rest of the Damage CTRL faction.

What is confirmed for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble so far?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will emanate from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday, January 27, 2023.

So far, the sole participant to have formally announced their participation in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match is Cody Rhodes.

On last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhodes delivered an in-ring promo where he delved into his team's triumph over The Judgment Day during the intense War Games match at Survivor Series. However, he swiftly shifted his attention towards the 2024 Rumble and declared that he would be the first person to enter the match.

Another potential matchup that appears plausible is Randy Orton versus Roman Reigns, as Orton has expressed his determination to take out The Bloodline. Let's wait and see what else WWE adds to the card.

Who do you think will Iyo Sky face in January next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

