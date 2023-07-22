Popular star to gain revenge on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam? Looking at potential historic moment

On June 9, Charlotte Flair made her return to SmackDown. This was Flair's first appearance since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Since making her return to the blue brand, the former champion has been involved in a storyline with WWE Women's Champion Asuka and Bianca Belair.

However, this week on SmackDown, Flair took on IYO SKY and registered a victory over the Money in the Bank holder. While Flair might be celebrating her win, she could be under potential threat from SKY. At SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair will face Asuka and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's Championship.

This is where SKY could plot her revenge on Flair. During the match, The Genius of the Sky could cash in her contract and make the Triple Threat affair a Fatal Four Way match. She could then also proceed to win the title. In doing so, IYO SKY will create history by defeating three women after cashing in her MITB contract.

While this is speculative, doing something like this could generate a lot of viewership on SmackDown. In recent weeks, WWE fans have praised how the women's division on SmackDown has been booked. It will be interesting to see if WWE can deliver something massive at SummerSlam.

Asuka attacked Charlotte Flair after her win on SmackDown this week

On the blue brand this week, Charlotte Flair impressed the WWE Universe by registering a win against IYO SKY. In what was a hard-fought bout, Flair had many good moments as both stars tried to outdo each other.

Despite winning, Flair's jubilation was short-lived as she was attacked by Asuka. The attack by the champion came after Flair got involved in her match against Bianca Belair on last week's episode of SmackDown. Asuka attacked Flair from behind and laid her out. She then celebrated in the ring.

Considering the build-up till now, the match between the three women at SummerSlam could get exciting. It remains to be seen who will walk out with the title on August 5.

