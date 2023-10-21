Popular star to make in-ring return after 338 days at WWE WrestleMania 40? It is possible!

Despite being months away, there is already significant excitement for WWE WrestleMania 40. It is possible that plans for the event may include the return of one of the biggest names in music, Bad Bunny.

The music sensation has been a frequent name in WWE over the last few years. He last competed in the squared circle at Backlash 2023, where he defeated The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. While he hasn't been an active competitor for a while, He may make a comeback at WrestleMania 40, and we know why it is possible.

The Puerto Rican star will be on The Most Wanted Tour from February 6, 2024, to May 6, 2024 - a program that may also be extended. He is scheduled to perform in Detroit, Michigan on April 6 and in Washington, DC on April 9. This means he might be available for Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 40, which will occur on April 7.

While it will be hectic for Bad Bunny, he has always been a passionate star, willing to walk the extra mile to appear in the Stamford-based promotion. If the stars align, he could appear at The Showcase of The Immortals next year.

Who could Bad Bunny face at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Considering his history, the Grammy-winner could feud with several superstars.

First off, he could realistically face his friend Rey Mysterio's corrupt son, Dominik Mysterio. While Dominik lost to his father at this year's edition of The Show of Shows, the heat between the father and son has still been prevalent on WWE television. Therefore we could see another installment to the rivalry at WWE WrestleMania 40. This time, Bad Bunny could represent the legendary luchador in a fight against Dominik Mysterio.

Another possible name could be Santos Escobar, who may turn heel and feud with Rey Mysterio soon. If the current United States Champion needs support against Legado del Fantasma, he might bring out Bad Bunny for the save.

Who do you think Bad Bunny should face next? Let us know in the comments section.

