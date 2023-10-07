Popular star to permanently move to WWE SmackDown to form a new tag team? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown had a good show last night. Some of the biggest stars in the company clashed in a show-ending brawl featuring The Judgment Day, most of The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, John Cena, JD McDonagh, and Jey Uso.

Another interesting part of the show saw NXT's Dragon Lee make his in-ring debut on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He battled former United States Champion Austin Theory in singles action, but Grayson Waller kept interfering on Austin's behalf.

In the end, Lee picked up a big win via pinfall, thanks in part to Cameron Grimes showing up. He attacked Grayson, which was enough distraction for Dragon Lee to pin Theory. In many ways, it was sweet justice. The move could also have laid the groundwork for a future tag team.

While Dragon Lee and Cameron Grimes don't have much in common on paper, both men are incredibly talented, athletic, and beloved performers. They're also both seemingly trying to make it on the main roster.

Lee is allegedly moving to the blue brand full-time, although he's still being promoted for NXT Deadline, making his future relatively unclear. Regardless, if the two team up and have chemistry, they could develop into a full-time duo.

Some fans believe Dragon Lee will appear at WWE Fastlane

While Dragon Lee had a big night in his Friday Night SmackDown in-ring debut, the athletic Mexican star may have more to do in his immediate future. Many fans believe that the masked superstar will be in action at Fastlane.

WWE Fastlane 2023 will see the Latino World Order battle Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. However, Dawkins, Ford, and Lashley left LWO members Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde lying. The two won't be able to team up with Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio. This leaves the pair without a third teammate at the Premium Live Event.

Interesting, Mysterio seemed to have an idea. He told Santos that he had to make a phone call. Some fans immediately believed that the WWE Hall of Famer would be reaching out to Dragon Lee, given their history together. Lee would undoubtedly make for an excellent teammate.

However, if rumors are to be believed, Lee will not be the mystery partner at the big show in Indianapolis. According to reports, Carlito is set to return to WWE as the third man. He was last seen at Backlash 2023, where he joined the LWO.

Whether Rey reaches out to Carlito or Dragon Lee, it will be a tough night for whichever six men clash at Fastlane. Which group will prove to be superior? Fans will need to tune in to find out.

