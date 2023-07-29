Popular star to turn heel on his partner at SummerSlam 2023? Chances of heartbreaking twist happening

WWE SummerSlam is approaching fast, and the seriousness of the injury suffered by the Prizefighter, Kevin Owens, is still unknown.

KO and Sami Zayn were in the midst of a historic Undisputed Tag Team Title run until Owens' reported injury and was possibly written off the television on the most recent Monday Night RAW.

It's unclear whether WWE will book Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to compete at the Biggest Party of Summer. If they do, KO and Sami may drop their belts to Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest, leading to Zayn turning heel on Owens.

Sami Zayn is so over the fans, but with his partner getting injured, it will only hinder Zayn. He may see this at SummerSlam, and with Owens' history of injuries, he may turn on KO to become a heel in a massive swerve.

The team is currently feuding with The Judgment Day, who made their intentions clear by attacking Owens last week. With SummerSlam on the horizon, WWE may force KO and Zayn to compete against Mysterio and Priest.

If Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn lose, WWE will have a big opportunity to create something new and unique with a Zayn heel turn. KO and Sami have a history of being friends and sworn enemies.

WWE had previously taken a careless route with this feud, and now that Owens and Zayn are as popular as they've ever been, the time has come for WWE to capitalize on a Sami Zayn heel turn.

Zayn turning heel would be massive, and when it occurs, we will see another legendary feud and the conclusion of Owens and Zayn's WWE friendship saga. We will get to know it at SummerSlam 2023.

This could be a big story for WWE coming out of SummerSlam

Sami Zayn has been one of the company's best performers for a long time. He was one of the reasons The Bloodline became so successful; he helped it become one of the greatest storylines in the history of WWE. It also propelled Zayn to superstardom.

The feud between him and Owens could be built on the basis that Zayn was better with The Bloodline. SummerSlam 2023 would be the perfect place for WWE to pull the trigger on it, as it will be a must-see for the next few weeks. Let's just wait and watch.

