Popular star to win her first title since signing for WWE 6 years ago by dethroning Becky Lynch? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch retained her NXT Women’s Championship at No Mercy in a brutal and barbaric Extreme Rules match against Tiffany Stratton. The Man is set to defend her title against Tegan Nox on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

There’s no denying that Tegan Nox will bring the fight to Becky Lynch, but she probably won’t beat the NXT Women’s Champion for her title – especially two nights into The Man’s successful title defense against Tiffany Stratton.

Nox was in attendance for Lynch versus Stratton match in the main event of NXT No Mercy. The champion and the challenger belted extreme punishment on each other, but neither came close to submitting.

Tiffany Stratton was cut open from her forehead in the early goings of the match. Despite the blood affecting her vision, NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll took Big Time Becks to her limits in what would become a match-of-the-year contender.

Was Tegan Nox supposed to work with Becky Lynch several weeks ago on WWE RAW?

Becky Lynch recently confirmed reports she asked WWE to give her Tegan Nox in the NXT Women’s Championship open challenge on the September 18, 2023, episode of Monday Night. Instead, she got Natalya as a token of appreciation for the double duty Nattie pulled at Superstar Spectacle.

Lynch and Nox had a backstage segment on the September 25th episode of RAW, when Lady Kane explained why she didn’t answer The Man’s open challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship. Nox told Lynch she didn’t answer the challenge out of respect for Natalya.

Nox would go on to defeat the BOAT in a number one contender’s match for the title later on during the show. It remains to be seen if she’ll win her first singles title in WWE tomorrow night on RAW.