Popular stars to finally reunite on WWE RAW and challenge The Judgment Day for Fastlane? Looking at the chances

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will feature the fallout of the recently concluded Payback premium live event. The show is likely to include several exciting bouts and the first appearance of Jey Uso on the red brand since his return. However, fans can also expect a former NXT duo to reunite during the program.

Since Tommaso Ciampa's return to WWE RAW, he has feuded with The Miz and Bronson Reed. Meanwhile, he has also been focused on searching for his former DIY partner, Johnny Gargano, amid the latter's unexplained absence.

The recent Payback event saw all members of The Judgment Day draped in gold. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Later in the show, Rhea Ripley bested Raquel Rodriguez to retain her Women's World Championship.

If a tag team title rematch is not in the cards, DIY could return as part of tonight's RAW and challenge for the gold.

Fans have been clamoring for the duo's reunion since Gargano's return to WWE in August 2022. Fans fondly remember their run as NXT Tag Team Champions, and many want the tandem to replicate their success on the main roster.

Johnny Wrestling was previously sidelined with an injury. However, he was reportedly cleared to compete in July. Upon his imminent comeback, the former NXT Champion could join forces with The Blackheart to challenge Balor and Priest to a title bout at Fastlane 2023.

Is Johnny Gargano interested in a DIY reunion on WWE RAW?

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa as DIY in WWE

While Ciampa has continuously teased fans about reuniting with his "missing" partner, Gargano hasn't responded. However, this doesn't mean he is not interested in a DIY reunion.

The absent WWE RAW star also teased reuniting with Ciampa in the past. Johnny Wrestling said he would welcome "an old friend" if needed.

"If an old friend comes along one of these days and decides to join me, great! But if it is not meant to be, it is not meant to be. It's not in my hands. I like to say I control what I can control. And I don't control many things. So, if an old friend comes along, he's welcome to join me."

Why is Johnny Gargano absent from WWE?

The 36-year-old has dealt with multiple injuries since his return last year. One of Gargano's latest televised matches came during this year's NXT Stand and Deliver event, where he defeated Grayson Waller. As it turned out, he re-aggravated a shoulder injury and was hurt to the point he could only use one arm.

It remains to be seen if tonight's WWE RAW will mark DIY's long-awaited reunion or if fans will have to wait a bit longer.

