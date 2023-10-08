Popular tag team (not The Judgment Day) to turn babyface after WWE Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Fastlane 2023 was an action-packed event. We could see a major twist in the coming days as a popular tag team could turn face following the event. However, we are not talking about The Judgment Day, as the tag team in question is none other than The Street Profits.

As you may know, the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins joined forces with Bobby Lashley to take on Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and a mystery partner of the LWO. It was later revealed that the mystery man was none other than Carlito.

The match was a decent affair. However, the Lashley-led faction succumbed to a devastating defeat in the encounter. Given that Montez Ford ate the pin at the event, The All Mighty could blame The Steet Profits for their loss at WWE Fastlane 2023. The former WWE Champion could then turn on his partners, laying waste to them.

This potential angle would turn fans sympathetic towards Ford and Dawkins, establishing them as faces.

What else happened at WWE Fastlane 2023?

WWE Fastlane 2023 was an action-packed and interesting affair. The event hosted five mouth-watering clashes which enthralled fans.

As mentioned earlier, LWO defeated Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. The premium live event also saw Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Elsewhere on the show, IYO SKY managed to defend her WWE Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Meanwhile, John Cena and LA Knight defeated The Bloodline duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match.

Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match to successfully retain his World Heavyweight Championship. Overall, it was a good show which received positive reviews from both fans and critics alike.

Did you enjoy Fastlane 2023? Also, should WWE turn Street Profits face? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.