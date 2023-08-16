Popular WWE faction to break up after nearly 3 years due to former champion turning heel? Chances of it happening 

Alpha Academy is one of the most beloved tag teams on the WWE RAW roster. The trio of Chad Gable, Otis and Maxxine Dupri have made a name for themselves among fans thanks to their character work and comedic timing. However, the popular faction could break up after nearly three years due to Otis turning heel soon.

For those unaware, Master Gable formed The Alpha Academy on November 21, 2020, edition of SmackDown, trying to recruit Otis. The duo then made their debut on the December 11, 2020, episode of the blue brand in a losing effort. Nonetheless, the duo slowly rose through the ranks to become one of the most popular tag teams on the main roster. WWE recently added a new member, Maxxine Dupri, to the faction.

However, the faction's days could be numbered as the creative team recently teased splitting The Alpha Academy. A potential split could happen to push Chad Gable as a singles star going forward. There are several ways WWE could pull the trigger on the stable's implosion. One such potential way could see the creative team turning Otis heel.

As you may know, Gable is set to lock horns with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship next week on WWE RAW. The company could have his tag team partner, Otis, turn on him during the match to cost him a win.

WWE RAW star Chad Gable recently shared his thoughts on Otis

Apart from being tag team partners on WWE TV, Chad Gable and Otis are best friends in real-life. The duo's friendship dates back to 2011, where they trained for the Olympics together in Colorado Springs.

Master Gable recently shared his honest opinion on Otis in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda. The former champion said:

"Beyond just being a tag team, we're best friends. We've known each other since 2009, [200]8, somewhere in there, so not just working together but growing together and finding each other in this business after going through amateur wrestling, Olympic-style wrestling, open training centers, and things like that, has been the most rewarding and fruitful part of it for me. Working together is easy because we get along, we've got the same mindset. We live right by each other. That part is easy. Just the whole journey has been the best part for me."[From 02:15 to 02:45]

Checkout the video below:

While Gable's partnership with Otis has been highly entertaining, it may only be a matter of time before the company splits the duo.

Should the creative team turn Otis heel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

You can also check out: Cody Rhodes to win the Money in the Bank briefcase from Damian Priest? Exploring the possibility. Click here.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here