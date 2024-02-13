Popular WWE RAW star to turn heel after 381+ days? Exploring why it must happen

The main event of the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW featured two of the best wrestlers in the world doing what they do best. Sami Zayn battled Shinsuke Nakamura in a really fun match.

In the end, Sami Zayn lost to The King Of Strong Style. While his defeat was thanks in large part to a distraction from Drew McIntyre, this marked yet another major loss for the talented WWE Superstar ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Some are hoping that these losses are building to Sami finding himself again and building momentum heading into a massive title win. While that is possible, it could and arguably should be leading to something else entirely: a heel turn. In fact, it would be his first time as a heel in over 380 days.

Expand Tweet

Sami must turn heel for the first time since he smashed Roman Reigns with a steel chair at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble on January 28, officially kickstarting his time as a babyface. This comes down to a few key reasons.

First and foremost, the company has a lot of popular babyfaces and it is crowded at the time. RAW, for example, has Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso, among others. SmackDown has LA Knight, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens, among others.

Beyond that, it could be argued The Master Strategist has lost a lot of momentum as a babyface. Once he and Owens lost the tag team titles, he's been in neutral. A heel turn could reignite his career.

Sami Zayn continues to bond with another WWE star

While Sami Zayn is understandably frustrated and struggling with his position in WWE right now, a heel turn certainly isn't guaranteed. This is especially true thanks to him bonding with one of the biggest stars in wrestling.

Sami and Cody Rhodes have become close friends over the past year or so. This has been partially due to their animosity towards The Bloodline but also in part due to their issues with The Judgment Day. It is arguably mostly because of their likable personalities, however.

They are two of the most popular and pure babyfaces on the roster, so it makes sense they would link up. This could come in handy with Cody's immediate future in WWE too.

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare will challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Just like last year, this means The Bloodline will be involved. If Cody can have Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and potentially another babyface or two watching his back, Rhodes could do something special and dethrone The Tribal Chief.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE