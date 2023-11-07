Popular WWE RAW stars to dethrone Damian Priest and Finn Balor after Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

Damian Priest and Finn Balor reign supreme on WWE RAW as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The pair regained the tag team titles from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the October 16, 2023, episode of the red brand. It seems their next title defense might come after Survivor Series.

It is possible that the winners of the match between DIY and Creed Brothers tonight on WWE RAW could challenge (and even dethrone) Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the RAW after Survivor Series.

WWE officials are reportedly impressed with Brutus and Julius Creed and have big plans for the real-life brothers on the red brand. The duo picked up the win in their RAW in-ring debut against the Alpha Academy last week on RAW.

DIY and Creed Brothers have yet to share the ring with Priest and Balor. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano reunited on the main roster after Gunther successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship against Ciampa last month.

The Ring General will defend his title at Survivor Series. He will face the winner of the fatal four-way match between Bronson Reed, Ivar, Ricochet, and The Miz on WWE RAW tonight.

Did Damian Priest and Finn Balor competed on WWE RAW tonight?

Damian Priest and Finn Balor squared off against The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Wood in a traditional tag team match on WWE RAW tonight. The match was booked after Kingston and Woods confronted The Judgment Day.

Priest and Balor picked up the win against Kingston and Woods tonight. It remains to be seen if the pair will defend their titles at Survivor Series or on the RAW after the premium live event.

