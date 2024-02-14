Popular WWE star to approach Nick Aldis for a brand change on SmackDown? Massive swerve explored

Nick Aldis has done a great job so far as SmackDown’s General Manager. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is always on the lookout for new superstars to add to his stacked roster. With that being said, it seems Aldis might not be able to keep a top star on his show for long.

The superstar in question is none other than LA Knight. The former Million Dollar Champion called out Seth Rollins in a WWE digital exclusive interview following his win over Ivar on the latest episode of RAW. For those unaware, the Megastar defeated The Viking Raiders member to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

"You are talking about a man who came from, we’ll say, feeble expectations and making it all the way to the top of the d**n industry. And people wanna give me congratulations for that. Na nah! Save the congratulations. Give me the congratulations when I walk out of Elimination Chamber the number one contender for that World Heavyweight Championship. And then congratulate me two times when we get to WrestleMania and I take it [the world title] off of Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins," LA Knight said. [00:39 - 01:08]

You can watch the clip below:

Ideally, LA Knight could possibly win the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match and move to Monday Night RAW full-time to pursue a program with Seth Rollins while Nick Aldis gets Cody Rhodes as his replacement on the blue brand.

Nick Aldis to sign Cody Rhodes to SmackDown this week? Looking at the possibility

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will see the return of The Rock and Roman Reigns. Both men joined forces against Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. The Brahma Bull’s antics prompted Seth Rollins to step up to The Bloodline.

While Rhodes is not advertised on WWE’s website for the upcoming show, he might make an unannounced appearance to confront The Rock and Roman Reigns. Who knows, The American Nightmare may sign a contract to join Nick Aldis’ show full-time.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

