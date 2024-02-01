Popular WWE star to get massive Roman Reigns-like push soon? Analyzing comparisons and reasons why it must happen

Roman Reigns pulled off a remarkable WWE record of this decade with his nearly three-year championship reign. The accolade is shared by very few in the company.

However, The Tribal Chief is not the only titleholder with an extended reign. Gunther is nearing the 600-day mark as the Intercontinental Champion. Rhea Ripley has held gold in the women's division for 305 days and counting. The Eradicator regularly defends her Women's World Title and is hell-bent on being champion for days to come.

Bianca Belair had the longest reign as RAW Women's Champion, now known as the Women's World Championship, for nearly 420 days. Meanwhile, the SmackDown Women's Title was re-introduced simply as the WWE Women's Championship saw Bayley with the lengthiest reign of 380 days.

With WWE revamping the titles and pushing for long reigns, Rhea Ripley could be another suitable champion for the role. She has already surpassed 300+ days as the titleholder, and the wrestling world is already smitten with her. With Ripley close to the one-year mark, another 100 days would allow her to add another record to her resume.

The first women's championship was introduced in the 1950s but was officially recognized by the company years later. The Fabulous Moolah's reign expanded over three decades.

Roman Reigns has overboard fans and administrative expectations in his current tenure as champion. With The Eradicator also getting similar recognition and feedback from fans, WWE should consider etching her name in the history books.

WWE's women's division has a power-stacked locker room for 2024

The women's division in WWE has undergone a drastic transformation in the years gone by. From main eventing WrestleMania, intense matches with varied stipulations, to breaking records, the women are at level with their male counterparts.

The 2024 Royal Rumble match teased multiple future talents in the division, including Jade Cargill's debut, Tiffany Stratton's impressive performance, Naomi's return, and much more. The Premium Live Event teased humongous feuds that are worthy of WrestleMania 40.

Bayley won her first Royal Rumble match while breaking Rhea Ripley's record at the event, ousting her time limit by a few minutes. She has yet to decide which championship she plans to go after at The Showcase of Immortals.

Elimination Chamber is set to feature a match where the winner will get a title opportunity against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. The event will take place in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024.

