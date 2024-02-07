Popular WWE star to get title shot against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40? Potential clues explored

Logan Paul is expected to defend his title one last time before WrestleMania 40. The Maverick will be on SmackDown this Friday to meet his next challenger for the United States Championship. General Manager Nick Aldis will make the announcement.

That being said, it seems WWE might already have figured out the person who will challenge for the United States Championship at the Grandest Stage of them All. The company recently released a new ‘Road to WrestleMania’ graphic for upcoming house shows featuring LA Knight.

The Megastar has long been rumored to go after Logan Paul and the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40. Knight’s last Premium Live Event appearance was at Royal Rumble 2024, where he competed in a fatal four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It is possible the 41-year-old could emerge as the new challenger to the US Title after Elimination Chamber: Perth. Fans might have to wait until SmackDown this Friday to see what’s next for the popular star.

Logan Paul might defend his title inside Elimination Chamber

Logan Paul’s last title defense came at Royal Rumble 2024. The Social Media Megastar defeated Kevin Owens via disqualification. The Prizefighter was caught red-handed by the referee for using brass knuckles.

Paul’s next title defense is rumored to be inside the Elimination Chamber. The 28-year-old left a mark at the chamber last year when he cost Seth Rollins the United States Championship match. The latter went on to defeat Logan at WrestleMania 39.

It is worth mentioning that WWE has already confirmed a Women’s Elimination Chamber match for the event in Australia. Becky Lynch qualified for the match last night on RAW. Liv Morgan will take on Zoey Stark in the second-round qualifier next week.

