Popular WWE star to quit following Adam Pearce's embarrassment on RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW was a bit of a fusion show this week. In some ways, it was a re-run featuring the top matches and moments from 2023. The program also featured exclusive interviews and promos from top stars on both RAW and SmackDown.

One segment was particularly entertaining, as it featured Adam Pearce meeting with Chelsea Green. Green has been furious since losing the Tag Team Titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on last week's episode of RAW.

Adam Pearce immediately disarmed the hostile Chelsea by offering her a gift. Chelsea was then humiliated to discover the "gift" was a video package showing her biggest fails and tantrums in 2023. In a rage, Green walked out. This could have a bigger impact than fans expect, however. Chelsea could possibly quit WWE.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is known for having a bad attitude. She is called a "Karen" for a reason, after all. While most fans enjoyed Pearce's video and saw it as a justified shot back at Chelsea for her past behavior, Green may react differently.

The 32-year-old may decide that she can seek out greener pastures elsewhere by leaving the company. This could all be due to the management of Adam Pearce, which may end up causing issues with Triple H and other top brass. Of course, some may be relieved if it means that they receive fewer complaints in email, text, and phone call form.

Nick Aldis could recruit Chelsea Green to WWE SmackDown

While quitting WWE altogether is possible, a far more likely move for the Canadian star is to switch brands. She could tough it out on RAW or attempt to leave the company altogether, but there's no need to when two other brands exist.

NXT is always an option. Shawn Michaels and the NXT brand have one of the best women's divisions, and Chelsea would no doubt thrive while there. Still, she's the type of performer who would likely rather move up in terms of the spotlight, as opposed to receiving less.

This means the most likely scenario if Chelsea were to quit, is for her to try her hand on Friday Night SmackDown. The blue brand is the biggest wrestling show WWE and any other company has to offer, so the spotlight would be far greater than any other option.

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis has already shown a willingness to contract tamper back when he was shown chatting with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on RAW several weeks ago. Could he recruit Chelsea from under Adam's nose?

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here