Over the years, heel turns in WWE have been a common occurrence. A face-turning heel in the promotion has often generated a lot of buzz. When rightly done, heel turns in wrestling have benefitted both the wrestler and the company. In one such instance, fans could see another star turn heel.

The star in question is Matt Riddle. Over the last few weeks, Riddle has found himself in a tough sport. At Money in the Bank, the 37-year-old wrestled against Gunther for the latter's Intercontinental Championship. However, the match ended in disappointment after the Austrian defeated him.

Last week on RAW as well, Riddle faced a similar fate when he lost his second consecutive match to Gunther. With Riddle out of the Intercontinental Championship picture, Drew McIntyre is speculated to take on Gunther for the title at SummerSlam. This is where Matt Riddle could potentially turn heel.

The 37-year-old could go on to attack Drew McIntyre and cost him the Intercontinental Championship. If the Original Bro decides to do the same, this could even lead to a triple-threat contest for the Intercontinental Championship at some point in the future. It will be interesting to see what Riddle does in the coming weeks on RAW.

WWE superstar Matt Riddle recently praised a 42-year-old superstar

Since her debut in WWE, Ronda Rousey has usually got what she wants. Considering her MMA background, she has also stuck fear in the minds of her opponents. However, Rousey's former partner Shayna Baszler did not take these things into consideration and stood up to Rousey.

This action by the 42-year-old earned a lot of praise from Matt Riddle. Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Riddle spoke about Baszler going after Rousey. He also added that he could not respect her more for it. The 37-year-old said:

"You're saying no, you're (Rousey) not going to disrespect me. You're going to respect me. I don't think you ever said you couldn't be friends again, I think you (Baszler) are saying 'You don't respect me. You don't treat me like an equal. Until you do, this is what is going to be and I'm coming after you'. I couldn't respect you more for it."

Last week on RAW, Ronda Rousey made an appearance and told Shayna Baszler that she would meet her at WWE SummerSlam. While the PLE is still away, it will be interesting to see the two clash on RAW leading up to the biggest party of the summer. Regardless of who wins this clash, fans expect the segment to be entertaining.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars