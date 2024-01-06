Potential new WWE signing's debut delayed due to Rey Mysterio's injury? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown, Rey Mysterio's injury has brought many changes to the blue brand and the Latino World Order. Due to the legend's absence from the blue brand, the faction has lost its guiding force. However, that's not the only thing LWO has lost on SmackDown.

There is a chance that Rey Mysterio's injury has also stopped the potential return of a superstar to WWE. The superstar in question is Andrade. At AEW Worlds End, the former United States Champion wrestled his final match for the Jacksonville-based promotion in a defeat to Miro.

Since then, there have been speculations about the Mexican wrestler returning to WWE. However, there is a possibility that Mysterio's injury has brought a halt to Andrade's potential return. The reason could be that if Mysterio had been around, Andrade could have made his debut in a four vs. four match.

Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro could have faced Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, and Andrade. Hence, there could be a possibility that WWE would want Mysterio to return before booking Andrade's comeback.

Rey Mysterio recently showered praise on Dominik Mysterio

The rivalry between Rey and Dominik Mysterio was one of the talking points of 2023. At WrestleMania 39, the duo faced each other in a singles match won by the former. However, despite the win, the father-son duo haven't entirely settled their rivalry.

Regardless, this rivalry hasn't stopped Rey from praising Dominik Mysterio. Recently, the luchador was asked about what he thinks of his. Rey answered the question by saying he hoped Dom would find his way. The 49-year-old also praised The Judgment Day member and said:

"I truly hope so, as a father, that he finds his way. I mean, deep down inside, I give him credit for what he has accomplished. He's my son. He turned his back on me. But overall, his growth in that ring has been tremendous. And I can't take that away from him. And he's doing an incredible job as the person that he wants to be."

While Rey and Dominik Mysterio are on different brands, the duo are expected to clash at some point. Many in the WWE Universe will hope to see the duo sort out their differences and get back together.