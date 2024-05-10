Potential SummerSlam plans & more - 3 signs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will lose their titles and break up soon

At WWE Backlash in France, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Belair and Cargill's victory in France came after a hard-fought match in which both teams gave their best.

However, Belair and Cargill traveled an extra mile to win over their Japanese counterparts. With this victory, the question that arises now is what are the potential plans that WWE has with Belair and Cargill ahead of SummerSlam. In this article, we will look at three plans that may happen ahead of The Biggest Party of The Summer:

#3. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill may face each other on SmackDown

Despite being the Tag Team Champions, WWE seems to place a lot of importance on the singles careers of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Ahead of King and Queen of the Ring, Belair and Cargill are scheduled to face Candice LeRae and Piper Niven respectively.

This means that there is a potential chance both women could end up facing each other on SmackDown. If this happens, one can only imagine how badly it would affect their chemistry, and also the effect it will have on their Tag Team Championship run.

#2. The women's Tag Team division is not very deep

At SummerSlam 2024, there is a huge chance that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill might not end up doing anything special. This is because, unfortunately, the women's tag team division is not very strong or deep. Hence, there isn't a lot the promotion can do.

While Belair and Cargill can surely feud with some teams on SmackDown, unfortunately, it does not seem like any rivalry would lead to anything exciting at SummerSlam. This is a major reason why the promotion will probably have to explore a path in singles competition for both women.

#1. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill could have a singles match at SummerSlam

The poster released for SummerSlam 2024 features Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. This could be an indication that both women are to be involved in the event. However, due to the lack of depth in the women's Tag Team division, Belair and Cargill could end up facing each other at SummerSlam.

If not each other, the next option is for them to be involved in singles matches against other women on the blue brand. Regardless of what happens, it will be very interesting to see how WWE books Bianca and Jade at SummerSlam 2024.

