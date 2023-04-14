Potential WWE SmackDown spoilers: Is Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's Tag Team Title reign already in jeopardy?

The new Women's Tag Team Champions will be present on WWE SmackDown tonight. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus on WWE RAW to win the straps. Following their huge win on WWE's flagship show, the question on the minds of the fans is what is next for the new tag team champs.

Xero News has reported that the new Tag Team Champions could feature on the blue brand to celebrate their recent title win. However, their celebrations could be cut short by Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. The heel duo could reportedly interrupt Raquel and Morgan tonight on WWE SmackDown.

This begs the question, is Raquel and Morgan's title reign already in jeopardy? Is the company planning another title change very soon? Well, it seems highly unlikely. Judging by their recent booking trends, Deville and Green may not be that big of a threat to the current tag champs.

Also, one should not forget that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were supposed to get a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships following their win in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way match at The Show of Shows. However, the duo has been off WWE TV following 'Mania.

Hence, Sonya and Chelsea could be mere placeholders until Rousey and Baszler return to WWE. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could engage in a mini-feud against the heel duo in the coming days before finally locking horns with The Rowdy One and The Queen of Spades upon their return.

What else could be in store on WWE SmackDown tonight?

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will emanate live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Stamford-based company has announced that LA Knight will lock horns with Xavier Woods on tonight's show. Furthermore, Shinsuke Nakamura will also make his blockbuster return tonight.

The King of Strong Style has been off WWE TV since November last year. While it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him upon his return, the aforementioned report from Xero News has suggested that Nakamura could take on Madcap Moss on WWE SmackDown tonight. The report further reveals that the former Royal Rumble winner could feud with Karrion Kross following that.

Are you excited about Shinsuke Nakamura's return on WWE SmackDown tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

