×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Prajnesh takes revenge, beats Fabbiano to reach semis of Liuzhou Challenger

PTI
NEWS
News
4   //    26 Oct 2018, 18:05 IST

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran knocked out third seed Thomas Fabbiano of Italy to seal his place in the semifinals of the Liuzhou Challenger in China on Friday.

The win enabled Prajnesh to exact sweet revenge over Fabbiano, who had defeated the Indian in the final of the Ningbo Challenger last week.

Prajnesh came from behind to beat the Italian 6-7(5) 6-1 6-3 in the battle of baseline, having lost to him the title clash, last week..

Prajnesh struck the ball hard, retrieving almost everything thrown at him and found some delectable winners on both flanks.

Asked how he managed to beat Fabbiano this time around, Prajnesh said, the conditions suited him better.

"The courts were a bit slower and it suits my game more. I played well. It was not the best of first set. I had chances but did not play well when I was close to getting break of serves," Prajnesh told PTI.

"In the second set I really played well. I got an early break and played well to finish the set. The third set was very close, could have gone either way. I saved a breakpoint at 3-3. I broke at 4-3 and served very well in the last game of the match," he said.

Prajnesh finished the two-hour eight minute battle with an ace, serving at love.

In the doubles, fourth seeds N Sriram Balaji and Saketh Myneni lost in the semifinal 7-5 0-6 5-10 to second seeds Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Fantasy Booking: The Ruination, Revenge and Redemption of...
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Main Events in History
RELATED STORY
3 reasons Roman Reigns will be regarded as one of the...
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars Who Might Have Attacked Aleister Black
RELATED STORY
What if Nikki Bella beats Ronda Rousey at Evolution?
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon totally lost it on-screen
RELATED STORY
Reliving Summerslam 2003: Fifteen years on
RELATED STORY
5 Better Versions of Current WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE can make Super Show-Down The best show of the...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Royal Rumble favourites after Roman...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us