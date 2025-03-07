Predicting 3 non-title matches for Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY in the main event of Monday Night RAW. Her spot at WrestleMania 41 is now in serious jeopardy.

Ad

It is still possible that she will be added to the IYO SKY vs Bianca Belair match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, making it a Triple Threat. If that doesn't happen, she could move to SmackDown and get added to the Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair match for the Women's Championship.

If this is not the case, though, she could still go to the Grandest Stage of Them All, but this time, no title will be on the line. That said, we take a look at three non-time matches the former Women's World Champion could have at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

#3. Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

The Eradicator wants revenge on Dirty Dom since the latter betrayed her at Summerslam, cost her the title, and became an on-screen couple with Rhea's biggest rival, Liv Morgan.

Since then, Ripley has assaulted Dominik several times but has yet to face him 1-on-1. Neither has a clear path to WrestleMania 41, so a match between the two shouldn't be ruled out, as it could also create a new angle in her feud with Liv Morgan.

Ad

#2. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

Ad

This would be a rematch of WrestleMania 40, but the Women's World Championship would not be on the line this time.

Becky Lynch is expected to return to WWE, and reports suggest that she could have her first match back at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Lynch could return in one of the coming RAW episodes during Rhea Ripley's promo and confront her, opening the way for a rematch.

If Ripley doesn't get added to the title match at WrestleMania 41, then a rematch with The Man could be the sole option for her. This match would also attract the fans' interest given the status and history between them, while the winner could emerge as the next No.1 contender to the Women's World Championship.

Ad

#1. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

Expand Tweet

Ad

This feud was supposed to end when Rhea Ripley reclaimed the Women's World Championship, while Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Still, the two female superstars will face each other four times during the European Tour of WWE, which will take place from mid-to-late March (March 15-31). These matches were supposed to be for the Women's World Championship, but they should now be non-title.

It would be a way to re-ignite the feud between them, and it could lead to a non-title match on either night of WrestleMania 41 since Liv and Raquel are expected to put their Women's Tag Team Titles on the line at the Showcase of the Immortals.

To make things even more interesting, WWE could even stipulate that if Rhea wins, she could get a future tag team title match against Liv and Raquel with a partner of her choosing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback