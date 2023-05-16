Predicting the next holder of every title in WWE

Across WWE's three most prominent brands, the company currently boasts 16 different titles.

From the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship to the newly reinstated World Heavyweight Title, the company isn't running short on gold.

Sometimes, title changes are relatively predictable; contrarily, they can make for quite a surprise.

This article looks to tackle both the potential shock victories bound to make you feel alive about wrestling again and all of the predictable outcomes that will surely make you cringe.

#14. Your next World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins

At Night of Champions, a new World Heavyweight Champion will officially be crowned. At the time of writing this article, Night of Champions is scheduled to feature AJ Styles and Seth Rollins battling it out for Raw's new top prize in the men's division.

Rollins has been vocal about his desire to be Raw’s new Heavyweight Champion, and if last week’s Raw is any indication, there’s a good chance The Visionary goes the distance.

#13. Your new NXT Champion, Bron Breakker

At Battleground, Bron Breakker looks to take back the NXT Championship from defending title holder Carmelo Hayes.

While it might be easy for some to assume the NXT Champion is going to go 2-0 against Breakker, you should keep in mind that the event is scheduled to take place in Hayes’ home state of Massachusetts…

And we all know what typically happens to WWE Superstars when they return home to compete in a throwdown.

This match will probably set Breakker up to get his win back and avenge his loss to Melo at Stand & Deliver. This would set up a rubber match somewhere in the near future.

#12. Your new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair

And now for a bit of confusion. As much as everyone respects Bianca Belair, there are quite a few people who argue that Asuka should have won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania this year.

While it may feel like The EST (and Roman Reigns, but more on him later) is going to hold the championship for all of eternity, rest assured, that’s not likely. Just as seasons inevitably change, so do title reigns in pro wrestling.

Still, it doesn't feel like The Empress will be the one to dethrone Belair. Instead, Asuka may be a filler for The Queen. Of course, by the time Charlotte Flair returns, she'll probably be vying for a different championship than the one Bianca is currently holding.

#11. Your new WWE Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch

... And now for more confusion.

It’s happened with The New Day and The Street Profits. It happened with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

It’s bound to happen betwixt Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, as well. For those who don’t know, we're talking about a good old-fashioned, one-of-a-kind, pure grade-A… title swap.

As of right now, Rhea and Bianca hold the opposite brand's women's titles. The two had a brief standoff and verbal back and forth, with no seeds planted for an official match. However, the inevitable swap will probably happen before Money in the Bank.

That's somewhat significant, as Becky Lynch could quite possibly become Mrs. Money in the Bank this year and cash in on Ripley.

#10. Your new WWE United States Champion, AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One is not the favorite heading into his World Heavyweight Title bout at WWE Night of Champions in less than two weeks.

Moreover, he doesn't seem the likely choice WWE has in mind to defeat Roman Reigns (more on him later) for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Still, he's regarded as one of the current greatest wrestlers in the world and will probably be booked to look strong due to the sheer amount of respect he's earned.

Sometimes, when a veteran isn't being booked to challenge the top man/woman in the business, a 2nd tier championship is placed on them in order to keep them looking strong without any need for a world title angle. Hence the reason AJ Styles may be your new WWE United States Champion.

#9. Your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have gained the reputation of being fighting champions ever since their big win. With that said, there comes a time when every champion's reign ends.

Once Ronda Rousey returns from injury and reunites with her sister in destruction, Shayna Baszler, there's a great chance Morgan and Rodriguez's title reign will come to an abrupt end.

#8. Your new NXT Women's Champion, Cora Jade

What can you say about the NXT Women's Title tournament? Well, it's certainly an unpredictable affair. While Tiffany Stratton has become the uncrowned people's champion, there's always the chance that WWE may think she isn't ready yet.

Cora Jade might be salty as all hell about being underappreciated (in kayfabe), but you would too if you knew you were that talented, right?

She was feuding with Lyra Valkyria before this tournament kicked off and a title wasn't involved. The tournament will more than likely continue their rivalry and Jade will commence being more bitter than a pack of Sour Patch Kids with no sugar.

#7. Your new North American Champion... Joe Gacy?

He's loopy and out of his mind. A nutjob incarnate with a perverse way of thinking. Some are convinced that behind the eerily creepy smiling face beats the heart of a closeted serial killer.

With all that said, Gacy can be quite unpredictable and maybe that will be Wes Lee's kryptonite.

The current North American Champion has been taking on all comers whilst tearing it up in the ring on a weekly basis with every foe he’s come to blows with.

But in addition to being a wack job, Joe has the element of surprise on his side... not to mention strength in numbers with The Schism.

#6. Your new Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura

If you're looking for some logical argument about how The King of Strong Style is destined to defeat The Ring General due to science, you're reading the wrong article, my friend. This one's a complete and utter shot in the dark.

But then again, why wouldn't it be considering the roll Gunther is on at the current moment?

Still, Shinsuke Nakamura has just recently returned to the ring, and what with his track record and the fact that the sound of his theme song alone is enough to get almost any crowd rocking, he might make for a safe bet.

#5. Your new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions... are The Judgment Day (and Dominik pins Sami Zayn for the win)

Yes, this article was written after it was announced that Roman Reigns (more on him later) and Solo Sikoa are scheduled to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WWE Night of Champions. Yes, the prediction still stands.

Dominik Mysterio has heeled his way into becoming a one-of-a-kind pain in the a**.

Why not book a match where the rest of his stable do the damage only to have him sneak in and pick the bones of Sami Zayn for the win? Moreover, The Judgment Day enforce the return of The Freebird Rule where any member of their stable can defend the titles.

#4. Your new NXT Men's Tag Team Champions, Tony D'Angelo and Channing Lorenzo

Much like Chase University, Tony D and Stacks have gone from most hated to beloved in a matter of months. While that comparison is accurate, it's safe to say that D'Angelo and Lorenzo are looking like more of a serious threat for the current champions, Gallus.

Following the end of their feud with Pretty Deadly, this duo has recently placed their sole focus on the demise of Gallus and bringing the NXT Tag Team Championship to the family.

#3. The NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and Women's Tag Team Championships are unified

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne could've gone for the gold again, but they're currently feuding. It could've been Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, but they've been drafted to Monday Night Raw. Then there's Fallon Henley and Kiana James, but they split already.

As of now, there aren't any official women's tag teams left on NXT. While this could certainly change in the future, the current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions – Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn – have seemingly taken the titles with them to their new home on SmackDown.

While we could easily see the formation of a few new teams in the coming weeks, doesn't it raise questions when a tournament is being held for the vacant NXT Women's Title, but not for Tag Team Championships?

#2. The new holder of NXT's Heritage Cup trophy *drum roll*... Nathan Frazer

Yes, ladies and gents, it's come to a battle of the promo talk shows as Noam Dar's Supernova Sessions dukes it out with Nathan Frazer and his Hard Hitting Truths.

With Dar being the clear-cut heel in this angle, it would only be fitting for him to lose his most prized possession after all of his witty banter and trash talk. Why not book the man with the rival talk segment to do it?

#1. Your new (soon to be disputed) WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes

Earlier in this article, Money in the Bank was mentioned as a way for Becky Lynch to dethrone Rhea Ripley.

While it hasn't yet been stated that a Money in the Bank participant has to challenge for their respective brand's championship, it hasn't been ruled out either.

If WWE chooses to go a different route, they could book Cody Rhodes to win his 2nd Royal Rumble in a row. He could then jump ship to SmackDown and challenge Roman Reigns once more.

Whichever way it goes, hope you got at least one chuckle while reading all the way through this article, and let's just hope that we all still care by the time Cody Rhodes finally wins the big one, huh?

