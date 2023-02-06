Predicting the rest of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card

In just two weeks, WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will add another milestone on the Road to WrestleMania. The premium live event currently has three matches on its card, with one being a bout between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Traditionally, the February extravaganza features a Six-Man and a Six-Woman Elimination Chamber Match. The winner would originally get a world title shot, but the ramifications of the matches have been somewhat changed. While the women are still going to scramble for a RAW Women's Title opportunity, the men's division will be fighting to become the next United States Champion.

Five names have been confirmed from the women's side, while four names are confirmed from the men's side for the signature Elimination Chamber 2023 Match. The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will reveal the final entries to the deadly steel cage structure. Below are the names who are expected to make it to the list.

WefLucha @WefLucha



#WWERaw La proxima semana CANDICE LARAE vs MICHIN vs PIPER NKVEN vs CARMELLA (que regresa) para clasificar a la ELIMINATION CHAMBER match 2023. La proxima semana CANDICE LARAE vs MICHIN vs PIPER NKVEN vs CARMELLA (que regresa) para clasificar a la ELIMINATION CHAMBER match 2023.#WWERaw https://t.co/HqtqZRUVFL

Damian Priest is expected to get the better of Angelo Dawkins in the first Qualifying Match. The other half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford, may book his ticket to WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 by defeating Elias. As for the women's case, the returning Carmella could win the Fatal Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Piper Niven, Candice LeRae, and Michin.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez are currently confirmed for the Women's Chamber match. Defending champion Austin Theory, alongside Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed, are confirmed for the Men's Chamber match.

Meanwhile, the show will be headlined by Roman Reigns who will face Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What other matches could be added to the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card?

WWE usually opts for five or six matches on their premium live event card. Some speculations could come to fruition based on that logic. As per reports, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is being planned for both WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 and WrestleMania Hollywood.

In another case, the next episode of SmackDown will showcase a Fatal-Four Way Match between Madcap Moss, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Karrion Kross to determine the Number One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will get to face Gunther at a later date, which could mean the Elimination Chamber. Mysterio is the favorite to win the bout.

Below is our predicted WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card.

Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bronseen Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford - Men's Elimination Chamber Match for the United States Championship

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella - Women's Elimination Chamber Match to determine the No.1 Contender for the RAW Women's Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio - Intercontinental Championship match

Do you agree with our predictions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes