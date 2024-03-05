Promising star to finally get title rematch against Gunther at WrestleMania 40? Looking at the prospects

General Manager Adam Pearce made a blockbuster announcement as it pertains to Gunther’s WrestleMania 40 opponent on RAW this week. Six men will compete in a Gauntlet Match on the red brand next week to determine the next challenger to the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Shinsuke Nakamura will square off in this multi-man outing with an opportunity to punch their ticket to WrestleMania XL. It is possible that Chad Gable could emerge as the winner to challenge The Ring General for his title.

WWE has been teasing a potential rematch between Gunther and Chad Gable for the past several weeks. The feud is extremely personal to Master Gable because the Imperium leader made his daughter cry during their last match on RAW.

Moreover, Gable seems to be a plausible pick to win the Gauntlet Match because he’s the only superstar with a win in singles competition against the Intercontinental Champion on the main roster.

It remains to be seen which of the six men will emerge as the winner on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Who did Gunther beat on RAW this week?

Gunther squared off against Dominik Mysterio on RAW this week. Despite putting up a fight, The Judgment Day star failed to beat The Ring General. Dom was seen backstage with the rest of his group as Damian Priest told JD McDonagh to take on The Ring General next.

The faction approached RAW General Manager Adam Pearce with a pitch for JD McDonagh to take on the Austrian powerhouse. The Irish Ace, however, found himself in the multi-man Gauntlet Match to determine the challenger to the IC title at WrestleMania 40.

It remains to be seen if he comes out as the winner next week. Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

