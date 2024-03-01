Promising tag team to set aside differences and challenge The Judgment Day for their titles? Exploring career altering feud

The Judgment Day continued their dominance at the recently concluded Elimination Chamber event. While Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World Championship in front of her home crowd, Damian Priest and Finn Balor got past the New Catch Republic to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

With this victory, The Judgment Day will look forward to finding a new challenge for their tag team title. While there are several worthy teams who could challenge them in the coming weeks, a popular team on SmackDown could set aside their differences to challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

The popular team in question is Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. At Elimination Chamber, Waller left Theory alone when Seth Rollins attacked him. While this act might have caused differences between the duo, it would be wise for them to work out their differences and compete as a dominant tag team on SmackDown.

Waller and Theory are both young in their career, and that's why they could highly benefit from competing with each other. While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if the duo works out their differences and challenges The Judgment Day.

A battle with the Finn Balor and Damian Priest could further elevate Theory and Waller. They could not only become new tag team champions but also be available to work on both brands, but their presence, both in the ring and on the mic, could elevate the titles. There are a plethora of intense feuds that the duo could engage in, and one of them would certainly be Imperium. It remains to be seen whether a with the tag title is on the cards for the youngsters.

SmackDown star wants to take away a title from The Judgment Day

Due to their dominance and unity, The Judgment Day has been able to win many accolades since its inception. Currently, the heel faction holds the Women's World Championship and the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. A SmackDown star recently spoke about taking away the Women's Championship from Rhea Ripley.

The SmackDown star in question is Bianca Belair. During an interview, Belair mentioned that Ripley is great, but she wants to get in the ring and take the title from her. The EST also added that the Aussie is one of her favorites.

"I love me some Rhea Ripley, okay? I think she’s amazing, I think she’s great, but I want to get in the ring and take that title from her — but I have to show her some love, that’s my fellow WWE 2K cover star. We’ve come in WWE around the same time, we’re climbing that mountain top together. I have to show love and respect to her but she is absolutely one of my favorites."

While it's ambitious of Belair to make a statement like that, she will have to wait. At WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. If Ripley can emerge victorious, a potential match between Ripley and Belair could happen.

