Randy Orton and 12-time champion to return for big feud on WWE RAW? Looking at the chances

Randy Orton’s return possibly cracks the top five among what the WWE Universe expects on every Monday Night RAW. He was last seen in 2022 when RK-Bro lost the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos.

During his absence, the Red brand has witnessed incredible rivalries and creative developments. One such is the newfound union of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle. The duo is scheduled to take on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

Instead of having a tag team match as scheduled, both Randy Orton and Big E can return this Monday to turn it into a massive 6-man tag team match. Big E as part of The New Day, and The Viper can join The Scottish Warrior and The Original Bro.

Both Orton and Big E have been absent from WWE due to medical reasons. If both former champions return to WWE RAW, it can create a storyline for a faction vs. faction rivalry.

Recent update about Randy Orton’s recovery

Since his time off WWE TV, there have been several reports about Randy Orton’s recovery. While it’s believed that he’s doing much better now, there hasn’t been any indication from WWE or him about a potential return.

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about The Viper’s current condition.

"Randy has always been a good friend of mine, he's still my friend to this day, and he's one of the very few wrestlers that I actually still keep in touch with. We're definitely due [to hang out]... Randy has been out with injury, but even though he has time off right now, he's training his butt off, and he's still rehabbing and everything.”

If he’s training, fans can expect to see him back on live shows! However, the 14-time champion has been advised against a WWE return by his doctors even though he’s willing to return to the squared circle as soon as possible!

