Randy Orton to have 2 matches at WrestleMania XL as part of a major storyline? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania XL is just a month away, and the company's plans for many top stars are slowly starting to become clear.

So far, four matches are confirmed for the event. Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Winner Cody Rhodes, while Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre.

Moreover, Becky Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, and IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bayley.

One of the biggest questions fans have heading into WrestleMania is what Randy Orton would be doing at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Viper returned to WWE programming in the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames last November after being out of action due to a back injury since May 2022.

He recently participated in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, which he lost after United States Champion Logan Paul hit him with brass knuckles.

It seems like WWE is planning to have Orton vs. Paul for the title at The Show of Shows, but the Stamford-based promotion may add a twist to the storyline.

Besides Orton, Paul is also feuding with Kevin Owens, so The Prizefighter would also want a match against the United States Champion next month in Philadelphia.

WWE could book Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to face each other on Night One of WrestleMania for a shot at Logan Paul's United States Championship, and The Viper could win the match and face Paul the following night in their first-ever singles clash.

However, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H would probably prefer booking a United States Championship Triple-Threat match instead, as it would allow other talents to get a spot on the show's match card.

In addition, it would not be wise for Orton to compete two nights in a row at such a high level because he recently returned from a career-threatening injury.

Logan Paul teased a match with Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania XL

Logan Paul has only had high-profile matches since he joined WWE. He went head-to-head with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 last year and teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at The Showcase of the Immortals in 2022.

It seems like he will have the biggest match of his pro wrestling career at WrestleMania XL, as he is likely going to face Randy Orton at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In the Elimination Chamber behind-the-scenes video, the United States Champion subtly revealed that he will go head-to-head with The Apex Predator at WrestleMania. He said:

"Well, well, well, would you look at that? Mr. RKO got KO'd, s*cks to s*ck; that's what happens when you play with the best. I walked in that chamber [as] a champ; I left [as] a champ. We'll see what happens next. WrestleMania, here we come!"

Paul was not on SmackDown last week, but he will probably return soon to set up his match with Orton, as he has been taking shots at The Viper on social media.

Do you want to see Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania XL? Sound off!

