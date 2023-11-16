Randy Orton to attack popular WWE SmackDown star after Survivor Series 2023? Exploring massive twist 

The anticipation for Randy Orton's return is reaching a fever pitch, especially with the likelihood of his participation in the WarGames match as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes at this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Recent hints and reports align with this expectation, and the chances of Orton making a return seem to be imminent. However, there might be a twist in the tale, as The Viper may surprise fans by targeting LA Knight post-Survivor Series, initiating a new feud on SmackDown.

The potential reason behind this could be traced back to Orton's last appearance, where he was attacked by The Bloodline on May 20, 2022, following a loss in the Undisputed Tag Team title match. So, upon his surprise return at WarGames, The Viper might announce his move to SmackDown, seeking permission from General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. This move could be driven by Orton's desire for revenge against the Samoan faction.

Interestingly, LA Knight has recently asserted that he isn't finished with The Bloodline despite his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. So if Orton is eyeing revenge against the Samoan faction, he is likely to confront Knight on the blue brand first due to his recent claim of having unfinished business with the heel faction.

This could lead to Orton attacking Knight, prioritizing his revenge against The Tribal Chief and the entire Bloodline faction over The Megastar's unfinished business. This might lead to a feud between Knight and the multi-time World Champion, as the winner might get the opportunity to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

A potential feud between LA Knight and Randy Orton holds immense appeal for fans, especially as The Viper makes his comeback after a prolonged absence. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold at WarGames and how the company will book Orton after his return to the Stamford-based Promotion.

Will Randy Orton make his return on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW?

As we approach the Survivor Series PLE, there's a growing belief among fans that Randy Orton might make his comeback in the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Adding to the intrigue, Cagematch stats revealed that the next episode of RAW, scheduled for November 20th, will take place in the same arena where Orton had his last match in 2022. It was in this arena that Orton was assaulted by a Bloodline member after losing the Undisputed Tag Team title match on SmackDown.

With this tantalizing information, fans will surely keep a keen eye on the upcoming red show to see if Randy Orton will indeed make his return just before WarGames.

