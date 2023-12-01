Randy Orton to bring 38-year-old superstar with him to WWE SmackDown? Exploring clue in plain sight

Following his astounding return to WWE at Survivor Series, Randy Orton appeared on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He had an incredible segment with Rhea Ripley before defeating Dominik Mysterio later in the night.

The Viper is also set to appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. There's a good possibility that he could bring a 38-year-old superstar along with him. The name in question is none other than Cody Rhodes.

While Randy Orton's appearance has been officially announced, WWE has not made any such announcement about Rhodes yet. He could make a surprise visit to the blue brand alongside The Apex Predator.

The American Nightmare is scheduled to be part of the December 1, 2023 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, emanating from Brooklyn, New York. He even posted the dates of his appearances on X, which serves as a major clue.

With Cody Rhodes seemingly tracing his path to the kingdom of The Tribal Chief, he could play a pivotal role on SmackDown in the build-up to the rumored match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Does Randy Orton have unfinished business with The Bloodline?

Randy Orton was away from WWE television due to injury. The Viper's final appearance before his hiatus came in the form of a vicious attack from The Bloodline nearly two years ago. It looks like The Viper has not forgotten the scars the members of the heel faction gave him.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Orton made an emphatic statement and addressed his situation. Recalling what transpired, he stated that he has some unfinished business with The Bloodline.

The 14-time World Champion added that he has a bag full of receipts for The Bloodline. The Apex Predator made his intentions clear that he would prey upon each and every member of the group.

"I also came back beacuse I got a little bit of unfinished business to attend to. And that unfinished business has to do with The Bloodline... I have got a bag full of receipts for The Bloodline - every single member of The Bloodline," The Viper said.

Randy Orton has not forgotten what the Roman Reigns-led faction did to him almost two years ago. We will definitely witness The Apex Predator seek vengeance in the coming weeks and months.

