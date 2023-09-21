Randy Orton once broke character and laughed in the ring because of current WWE trio

Randy Orton is possibly one of the greatest heels of the modern era. For decades, he has entertained the audience with his sinister and unpredictable on-screen persona. Interestingly, a popular faction once forced The Viper to break character on live TV.

It's slightly more difficult for heels to be in character than babyfaces. As a face, one can openly interact with the audience, smile, and laugh at jokes. On the other hand, heels are expected to maintain a stern expression. But, sometimes, on-screen villains break kayfabe, reacting to specific segments.

On the October 12, 2015, edition of WWE RAW, Randy Orton and Dean Ambrose featured in an in-ring segment. They were eventually interrupted by The New Day, and Big E's antics made The Viper break character.

Expand Tweet

The Apex Predator ended up laughing despite trying hard to stay in character. This isn't the only time The New Day made Orton break kayfabe. Back in the day, the former world champion and Roman Reigns were in the middle of a heated promo when The New Day showed up.

Expand Tweet

As the popular trio's entrance music started playing, The Legend Killer began grooving to the music, as seen in the clip above.

WWE may be gearing up for Randy Orton's return

Randy Orton's last appearance in WWE came in May 2022. After RK-Bro lost a title unification match to The Usos on SmackDown, The Viper took a break to undergo lower back surgery.

He was rumored to return at WrestleMania 39 and SummerSlam 2023. However, it didn't materialize. However, there has apparently been a positive update on his status.

Expand Tweet

Orton was recently spotted at WWE's Performance Center, and his bus has been parked there for a while. It's believed that Orton has been preparing for an in-ring return at the facility, but neither WWE nor The Viper have made any comments about it.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star