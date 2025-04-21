Randy Orton to challenge current World Champion after WrestleMania 41? It's NOT John Cena or Jey Uso!

Randy Orton was one of the superstars in action at WWE WrestleMania 41, though he wasn't involved in any title matches like Jey Uso and John Cena. Still, The Viper did recently cross paths with a World Champion, which can set up some future meetings.

Ad

Randy Orton was supposed to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, but the latter announced that he sustained a neck injury and will be absent for a while. Instead, The Viper held an open challenge on the second night of the event, answered by TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. It was a quick but exciting match won by The Apex Predator, and although many might want to see an eventual rematch, that won't happen anytime soon.

Ad

Trending

Although it would be interesting to see Orton challenge for the TNA World title, the partnership between WWE and TNA has mainly been seen on NXT. Also, the match may simply be a quick last-minute addition that isn't supposed to lead into anything else after the PLE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the World Champion of the former IMPACT Wrestling, Joe Hendry will most likely continue defending the gold with fellow TNA stars. If he appears on WWE television again, it will likely be against NXT names.

On the other hand, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed Champion, while Jey Uso defeated Gunther to capture the World Heavyweight title.

What did Randy Orton say about Kevin Owens ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41?

The Viper may have had a successful match at The Show of Shows, but that doesn't mean he wasn't thinking about the condition of his former tag team partner.

Ad

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture interviewed Randy Orton about Kevin Owens' real-life injury. The Apex Predator broke character and shared that they were friends in real life and respected The Prizefighter. The Viper also shared that he talks to KO during the latter's tough period

"I've actually had a couple of conversations with him about what to expect and the mental, you know. It's tough. It's tough to be home, be hurt, and not be able to do what you love to do. As much as some people might think that it would be awesome to be home for a long time, you know, paid vacation type of stuff, just this is in our blood. And until we're told we can't do it anymore, we wanna do it,"

Ad

It will be interesting to see what is next for Randy Orton following WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.