Randy Orton to compete in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the possibility

WrestleMania 40 is just a few weeks away and Randy Orton's direction for the spectacular event is still up in the air. Despite getting an opportunity to challenge for the world title at Elimination Chamber, he failed to punch his ticket for The Show of Shows. Nevertheless, Orton could compete in a huge Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 40.

The Viper could be involved in a feud with Logan Paul after what transpired towards the end of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. For those unaware, the 28-year-old cost Orton the match as he knocked him out with brass knuckles after being eliminated by The Apex Predator.

Therefore, Randy Orton might look to get vengeance from the 28-year-old. While it currently appears that the two superstars will be involved in a singles match, there's a good possibility that WWE could make it a Triple Threat Match, putting Kevin Owens in the mix.

This is because Owens has been at loggerheads with The Maverick for quite some time and has unfinished business with him. Logan Paul controversially defeated KO in a clash for the US Title at Royal Rumble earlier this year. Therefore, The Prizefighter might look for retribution and have a very good reason to get his rematch at WrestleMania XL.

With Randy Orton and Kevin Owens both seemingly looking to get their hands on the social media megastar, WWE could put all three superstars in a blockbuster Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40. Hence, the prospect of it happening seems plausible.

Was Randy Orton actually injured at Elimination Chamber?

The Men's Elimination Chamber match was a personification of brutality, as it had several dangerous spots. Throughout the match, Randy Orton was seen struggling with his back and was holding it throughout the clash. He looked to be in excruciating pain after delivering each move, which raised a serious concern among fans.

Needless to say, the Apex Predator recently underwent back fusion surgery and was on a long hiatus. However, his potential injury at Elimination Chamber could be part of the storyline, as WWE often incorporates real-life angles into the storylines to make them look authentic.

Moreover, it could also be WWE's way of showcasing the brutality of the Chamber match, which is quite apparent. Besides, there are currently no reports of The Viper suffering a legitimate injury. Therefore, it looks like Randy Orton might not be hurt and WWE seemingly did that to continue this angle in his upcoming storyline.

