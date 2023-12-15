Randy Orton to derail Cody Rhodes from WrestleMania 40 quest with major swerve? Analyzing potential outcome

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are expected to be part of huge matches at WWE WrestleMania 40. The Viper made his epic comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Orton reunited with former Legacy stable mate Rhodes in the show’s main event.

The American Nightmare has repeated time and again that he wants to finish his story. He was denied his moment at WrestleMania 39 by The Bloodline. Could Orton be the one to derail his former protégé from his WrestleMania 40 because the Legend Killer has his own business to settle with Roman Reigns?

For those unaware, the 14-time World Champion was put on the shelf by The Bloodline on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The assault cost Orton 18 months of his career. He even signed with the blue brand because Nick Aldis gave him an enticing offer: payback.

It is possible Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes could find themselves on a collision course against one another on the road to WrestleMania XL. They might even face each other in a match that ended Rhodes’ father Dusty Rhodes' WWE in-ring career years ago.

When was the last time Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes faced each other in a WWE ring?

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have faced each other on countless occasions in the past. Orton was one of Rhodes’ major opponents when the American Nightmare first started out on the main roster. They joined forces as members of The Legacy.

The Viper would put an end to the faction he created at WrestleMania XXVI when he defeated Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. in a triple threat match. Orton’s last match against Rhodes transpired on the September 2, 2013, episode of Monday Night RAW.

It remains to be seen if the two multi-generation superstars will collide in the near future.

