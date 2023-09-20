Randy Orton to ditch Matt Riddle as his tag team partner upon WWE return? Sinister plan could be in the works

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle's tag team ended abruptly due to The Viper's back injuries. The Original Bro has since floundered on the WWE main roster with on-and-off involvement in various solo and tag team feuds.

With Randy Orton's return reportedly set to happen any time soon, fans might be wondering if RK-Bro would reunite on Monday Night RAW. It is possible that the 14-time world champion could ditch his long-time tag team partner for an unexpected alliance with Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior has been slowly transitioning to his heel character. McIntyre couldn't decide when Jey Uso was being jumped by The Judgment Day on WWE RAW this week. He might need a wake-up call, courtesy of The Viper, to fully return to being The Scottish Psychopath.

It is worth noting that Matt Riddle was quietly dropped from his storyline with Drew McIntyre in the wake of the JFK airport controversy. WWE's commentary team did not mention Glass-Bro this past week on RAW.

McIntyre and Riddle were in a trios tag team feud with The Viking Raiders and The New Day before The Original Bro's sexual harassment allegations directed at a JFK airport staffer. McIntyre was then put in a solo program with Xavier Woods and Jey Uso.

When was the last time Randy Orton and Matt Riddle teamed up on WWE television?

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle's last match as RK-Bro transpired on the May 20, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The pair put their RAW Tag Team Championship on the line against The Usos in a "Winners Take All" tag team championship match.

Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Orton and Riddle due to Roman Reigns' interference, becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in the process. The Bloodline then delivered a brutal post-match beatdown on RK-Bro.

It remains to be seen if Randy Orton will go straight after Roman Reigns upon his return or have a completely different storyline on WWE RAW.

