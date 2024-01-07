Randy Orton to end 7119-day streak at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Since making his return at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, Randy Orton has captivated the WWE Universe. At Royal Rumble 2024, Orton will face Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, given reports that suggest Reigns will face Cody Rhodes or The Rock at WrestleMania 40, the possibility of Orton winning at the Rumble seems bleak. But this does not mean The Viper can't win a title at all. If he wants, the former WWE Champion can end his 7119-day streak by winning an important title.

The title in question is the Intercontinental Championship. After his rivalry against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline ends, Randy Orton could move to RAW and challenge Gunther for the IC Title. While Gunther is in great form, seeing him drop the title to Orton won't be a surprise.

By dropping the title to The Apex Predator, Gunther will be able to mount a challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, whereas Randy Orton will hold the Intercontinental Championship for the first time since 2004. While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE goes ahead with it.

Wrestling veteran is surprised with Randy Orton's booking in WWE

When Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series and later signed with SmackDown, many thought he would have a one-on-one rivalry against Roman Reigns. However, after SmackDown New Year's Revolution, it's clear Orton is going to be challenging Reigns with two other men in contention.

While many members of the WWE Universe are enjoying The Viper's current run, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is surprised with how Orton is being booked. During an episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, the former WWE personality said:

"You know who I am surprised that they are not pushing stronger? Orton. I thought they would be pushing him a lot stronger. I was watching Orton tonight, he is head and shoulders with his specials, the way he looks. He looks like if you met him in a street alley, you would back up. I thought they would push him a little stronger because he is the guy that would fit in with Roman Reigns."

Check out the video below:

After Royal Rumble 2024, it will be interesting to see the direction Randy Orton goes in. Given the cheers he has been getting from the WWE Universe, many will expect him to win a title soon.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.