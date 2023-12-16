Randy Orton to end his 9-year-old losing streak at WWE Royal Rumble? Exploring potential upset against Roman Reigns

Randy Orton is all set to be part of WWE's next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Viper is prominently featured in the official poster for next year's Royal Rumble, seemingly confirming his presence at the event.

One of Orton's most anticipated matchups is against none other than Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is set to return on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, which is likely to set up a match between these two, with the ideal location being the Royal Rumble premium live event.

If this scenario unfolds, The Apex Predator has the opportunity to finally end his nine-year losing streak against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

As of now, Orton and Reigns have faced each other head-to-head five times, with three matches ending in no contest. However, The Tribal Chief holds victories in two matches against The Apex Predator, including one via disqualification and another via pinfall secured during their clash at SummerSlam 2014.

Given that Randy Orton doesn't hold any victories against the Bloodline leader, Royal Rumble 2024 might provide him with the opportunity to put an end to his losing streak in the company.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold if the 14-time World Champion gets another match against The Tribal Chief.

Is Randy Orton's match at Backlash 2024 already spoiled?

WWE Backlash 2024 is poised to be another international premium live event for the Stamford-based promotion, scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France.

Recently, the promotional poster for the event was revealed, featuring names such as Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

Notably, in the bottom right of the poster, The Viper is depicted delivering an RKO to Dominik Mysterio, leading many to speculate about a potential clash between the Judgment Day member and Randy Orton.

However, it's important to note that the inclusion of this image on the poster doesn't confirm anything at this point, as we are still far from the show. Additionally, as of now, the 14-time World Champion is part of the blue brand, whereas The Judgment Day is active on Monday Night RAW.

It will be intriguing to see how the company plans the card for next year's Backlash 2024, given its status as an international premium live event, with the anticipation of potential exciting matchups.

