Randy Orton to face popular SmackDown star before The Bloodline? Analyzing why it may happen

Since returning to WWE, Randy Orton has experienced massive success in the Stamford-based promotion. While The Viper led Team Rhodes to a victory at Survivor Series: WarGames, he later won a singles match against Dominik Mysterio on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

However, his victory against Dominik was not the only reason why Orton made headlines on Monday. During RAW, the 43-year-old expressed his desire to seek revenge against The Bloodline. Later, WWE scheduled him for an appearance on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

While Randy Orton might be excited at the prospect of facing The Bloodline on SmackDown, there is a chance he might have to face LA Knight before that. The reason behind that can be attributed to Knight's involvement in an active feud against The Bloodline.

Also, recently, during a live event, Knight mentioned that regardless of the returns of CM Punk and Orton, he still wishes to finish his story against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Hence, if The Viper confronts the heel faction on SmackDown, Knight could be offended, resulting in a match between the two.

Wrestling veteran claims Randy Orton will seek revenge against RAW star

There were many talking points when Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series: WarGames. But, a critical one was when The Viper teased delivering an RKO to Jey Uso. However, Orton aborted his plan and made peace with the former Bloodline member on RAW.

While everything seems to be well between Orton and Jey, as per a wrestling veteran, WWE Universe will witness a rivalry between the two.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter claimed Orton never forgets. The popular wrestling journalist said:

"I am gonna predict, by the way, that the Randy Orton-Jey Uso marriage currently, that they are pals now, that's not going to last. Randy Orton, The Apex Predator, never forgets."

You can check what Bill Apter said about Orton and Jey in the video below:

Apter's assessment of The Apex Predator is accurate indeed. Over the years, The Viper has been popular for seeking revenge at unexpected moments. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the 43-year-old attacks Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW.

However, before that, he will look to seek revenge against The Bloodline. The coming weeks in WWE will be very interesting, and fans will be keen to see how Orton is booked.

