Randy Orton to feud with 33-year-old WWE Superstar after Roman Reigns? Exploring why it's not LA Knight or AJ Styles

Randy Orton has been feuding with Roman Reigns since his monumental return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event 2023. Could he feud with a youngster next?

WWE has done an extraordinary job booking Randy Orton's return and his rivalry with Roman Reigns. The Viper may face The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2024, looking at the current booking. However, he will likely find another rival after his current storyline wraps up, as the WWE Universal Championship will seemingly not change hands anytime soon.

One star the 14-time World Champion could feud with next is Grayson Waller. The Moment Maker teamed up with his A-Town Down Under teammate Austin Theory to take on Orton and AJ Styles, where they suffered a loss at the hands of the babyface team. He recently took to Twitter and posted an image of himself getting hit by an RKO. The Aussie Icon took a shot at The Viper, stating, "You’re welcome for the rub."

While most fans may expect The Apex Predator to feud with either AJ Styles or LA Knight after Royal Rumble, viewing the current tensions between the three stars, Grayson Waller will also be a great rival who will deliver an intriguing storyline, possibly leading to WrestleMania 40.

This scenario is not confirmed and is just speculation. However, the likelihood of it panning out is high. Time will reveal the truth soon.

Who else could Randy Orton feud with leading up to WWE WrestleMania 40?

There have been prominent changes in WWE since Randy Orton suffered a career-threatening injury last year, and this could result in him facing a first-time-ever rival on The Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

One big name The Viper could feud against is the current United States Champion, Logan Paul. He and The Maverick could have a must-see battle at WWE WrestleMania 40 over the United States Championship.

A battle against the cryptic Karrion Kross is also not out of the question, as Kross is seemingly set to have a big-time singles run leading up to The Showcase of the Immortals.

