Randy Orton to go after 30-year-old former WWE champion in a bid to dethrone Roman Reigns? Analyzing how it may affect the Bloodline

Randy Orton has found himself in quite a fix after the latest episode of SmackDown. Nick Aldis booked a triple threat match between Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight to determine Roman Reigns’ opponent at Royal Rumble 2024.

However, LA Knight’s history with Roman Reigns is brief. On the other hand, both AJ Styles and Randy Orton have been injured by The Bloodline. Between them, Styles was injured when Reigns wasn’t around, but Orton’s injury happened when the Tribal Chief was making regular appearances.

Currently, it seems that the Apex Predator has the strongest argument to go after Reigns having been taken out of action for 18 months. If he wins the triple threat match, he will finally get to face the Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble premium live event. However, before that, he will almost certainly have to focus on Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa is the pillar that holds The Bloodline together. Whether he is by Reigns’ side out of respect for the family or loyalty, is secondary, the primary fact is that The Enforcer protects The Bloodline.

If The Viper wants to dethrone Roman Reigns, he’ll have to take out Sikoa and isolate the Tribal Chief. Otherwise, if Sikoa is present at the arena, he may interfere and cost Orton the match. In fact, he will cost Orton the match!

WWE Hall of Famer wants to face Randy Orton

The Viper is known for his ability to take down legends. In fact, it has earned him the moniker of "Legend Killer."

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan already faced Orton in 2006, but revealed that he would like to face him again, if he ever returned to pro wrestling.

"If I wasn’t all beat to hell, I’d love to get in the ring with Randy," said Hogan. "We could still tear it down in the main event. Randy could call it in the ring, and he could adjust to my style to make sure it worked perfectly. He’s just so good. He can work with veterans and the newer guys, too. He knows how to pivot both ways in the ring."

There’s a very low chance of Hulk Hogan actually facing Randy Orton again. Nevertheless, if it does happen, fans should be ready for top-notch entertainment.