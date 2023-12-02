Randy Orton to be key in setting up major feud at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the possibility 

Randy Orton’s hatred for The Bloodline is a known fact in WWE. That is exactly why he was present on the latest edition of SmackDown. While The Viper did get the chance to trade blows with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, he will now have this opportunity to do so every week.

Towards the end of the latest edition of SmackDown, Orton shocked the WWE Universe when he signed with the blue brand. While the 43-year-old will now be booked to face The Bloodline, there is a chance this potential feud between him and the heel faction is booked to set up a major rivalry between the two superstars at WrestleMania 40.

The superstars in question are Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. In the coming weeks on SmackDown, there is a chance The Bloodline might make Orton's life miserable. This is when The Apex Predator will need a friend to help him, and he calls Cody Rhodes.

WWE could book an angle where The American Nightmare could team up with Randy Orton and face The Bloodline. This potential match and rivalry could then lead to a feud between Rhodes and Reigns. While the angle is speculative, this is certainly a path the Stamford-based promotion could look at.

Triple H says he is proud of Randy Orton

When one looks back at the career of Randy Orton, it's safe to say that he can be put on the list of some of the greatest wrestlers to ever grace WWE. From winning championships to creating historic moments, Orton has done many things that would make his family and friends proud.

However, along with his career, Orton's good friend Triple H was proud of him for another reason as well. At the press conference after Survivor Series: WarGames, The Game said he was proud of Randy Orton for the human he is. The WWE CCO also credited Orton for coming back from a tough injury. He said:

"So incredibly proud of him where he is not only as a performer but as a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton. When you have the kind of injury that he had where things were touch and go (...) I've been there where they tell you you might never do this again."

The Game added:

"That's a rough experience. To be able to fight back what he went through, to be able to do what he had done, and come back here tonight and have the moment that he had was just awesome.”

Check out the video below:

It's good to see Triple H speak highly about Randy Orton. From being on the same team to feuding with each other, The Game and The Viper have a long history. It will be interesting to see what HHH has in store for the 43-year-old in the coming weeks.

