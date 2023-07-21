Randy Orton’s WWE return is imminent. The Viper’s last act was with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro before he took a break from in-ring competition to heal his injuries. Fans are already cooking all sorts of imaginary scenarios for the veteran’s return. Turns out, even the Original Bro has a pitch he wants to try with his former tag team partner and a Hall of Famer.

Matt Riddle recently appeared on The Bump to talk about his WWE journey. The former RAW Tag Team Champion said he’d love to form Rated RK-Bro with Edge and Randy Orton. Edge and Riddle are apparently without creative direction at the moment. The duo could link up with the Viper after his return to form a mega faction.

Orton teased a Rated RKO reunion on the RAW after the 2020 Royal Rumble. The Viper congratulated Edge on his historic return to WWE, only to take him out with an RKO, kicking off their feud in the process. The Rated R Superstar defeated his former tag team partner in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

The Viper exacted his revenge in “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” at the following month’s Backlash premium live event. During the match, Edge suffered a legitimate triceps tear that sidelined him for the rest of the year. He returned to in-ring action at the 2021 Royal Rumble match, which he won by last eliminating Randy Orton.

Their feud culminated with a rubber match the following night on RAW, which Edge won.

Matt Riddle misses not having Randy Orton in his corner

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton had a great run as a tag team. The duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship on multiple occasions. However, their title reign was put to an end by The Usos on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

On WWE’s The Bump, Riddle lamented that he doesn’t have anyone, especially Randy Orton, to depend on during his matches.

"I'll be honest, as a guy kinda on his own, especially with Randy [Orton] gone a bit and Drew [McIntyre] is always doing something, all these factions have people to depend on. If they're down, they have someone to live them up, and right now I really don't have that and it's a little unfortunate." [H/T WrestlingInc]

It remains to be seen if RK-Bro will unite after Orton’s highly-anticipated return to WWE.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars